CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Competing convenience store chains are in expansion mode locally. Sheetz and Royal Farms are each planning new locations in the Chester area, along with other recently opened or anticipated stores elsewhere in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
New information about Sheetz and Royal Farms' Chester expansions
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