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New information about Sheetz and Royal Farms' Chester expansions

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Richmond BizSense
Royal Farms plans to open in the summer its new location in Chester, which was still under construction in April.
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Competing convenience store chains are in expansion mode locally. Sheetz and Royal Farms are each planning new locations in the Chester area, along with other recently opened or anticipated stores elsewhere in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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