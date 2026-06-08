3 Chesterfield seniors inducted into Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three Chesterfield senior citizens were inducted into the county's Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame last week.

The 44th-annual ceremony, which took place at Beulah Recreation Center on Thursday afternoon, honored the outstanding service of John Hilliard Jr., David Lipp, and Edith Lumpkin.

The 2026 class joins 98 others in the Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame.

John Hilliard, Jr.

Hilliard served on the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad for nearly 60 years, and with several other organizations.

"Along with the Rescue Squad, his community care extends to the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, the Chesterfield EMS Council, the Citizens Budget and Audit Committee, Parks and Recreation Committee, and the Health Center Commission for the County of Chesterfield. Hilliard is an active member and former president of the Bon Air Rotary Club, strengthening the community with his time and expertise. A member of the County’s Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame Committee and a recipient of the J.C. Phillips Leadership Award, he exemplifies service to others," the county shared.

David Lipp

Lipp has volunteered with multiple organizations in the county over the years, including Chesterfield Fire and Life Safety, Meals on Wheels, the Chesterfield Emergency Response Team, the Virginia Capital Trail, Gordon Elementary School, Sports Backers, and several animal rescue farms.

"Whether teaching fire safety to elementary students, delivering meals to seniors, supporting emergency response training, assisting runners during local marathons, or helping provide food for rescued animals, he always steps forward wherever help is needed," the county shared. "Known for his reliability and generosity, Lipp continues to make a meaningful and lasting impact throughout Chesterfield County."

Edith Lumpkin

Lumpkin, a retired nurse, has volunteered with the Chesterfield County Police Department since 2012.

"As she supports police academy recruits, participates in emergency training scenarios, and helps at community events, Lumpkin consistently uplifts the community in any way she is able," the county shared. "She has also faithfully supported Chesterfield Triad programming for many years, helping connect senior citizens with safety resources and educational programs that improve quality of life and emergency preparedness. Edith’s kindness and reliability continue to inspire everyone around her, proving that a life dedicated to caring for others truly has no age limit."

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