Chesterfield considers raising county sales tax to cover school construction and renovation costs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A proposal to increase Chesterfield’s sales and use tax to fund school capital projects is getting closer to consideration by county voters. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a resolution requesting that the circuit court order a referendum be put on the ballot in November to hike the rate by up to 1%.

If residents vote in favor of the measure at the polls, Chesterfield officials would then propose a partial offset by cutting the county’s real estate tax rate by at least 2 cents and also decreasing the personal property tax by 10 cents. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.