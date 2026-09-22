Salem Church Elementary opens food pantry as Chesterfield County expands in-school network to 26

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Salem Church Elementary School celebrated the opening of a new in-school food pantry Tuesday, the latest addition to a growing network of community care spaces across Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield County Food Bank and school leaders partnered to build the program, which has expanded from 4 pantries to 26 across various elementary, middle and high schools in just two years.

Nicholas Jenkins with the food bank said the growth reflects a rising need in the community.

"We heard about this need through teachers who were coming out of their own pocket to keep snacks on hand for their students," Jenkins said.

"Cost of living is still continuing to grow, food prices are still on the rise, so there's a strain economically in our communities," Jenkins said.

Each pantry offers food and toiletries at no cost to students and their families.

"We can provide snacks, take home meals and basic necessities like toiletry items in a way that the students can access them with dignity without it being anything that kind of makes them feel embarrassed," Jenkins said.

The pantries are designed to provide stability for students and their families.

"It gives the parents a little bit of relief, take a little bit of that weight off and also allows that student to know that they can focus on just going to school, getting their school work done, staying out of trouble, focused on growing and learning," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the program will continue as long as the need exists and welcomes community support.

"If you're interested in helping with this program you can go to cfboc.org. You can volunteer, you can host a food drive," Jenkins said.

"Our goal is to fight hunger in Chesterfield County until hunger is not an issue for our neighbors," Jenkins said.

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