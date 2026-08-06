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Chesterfield police search for suspect in robbery along Route 1

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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery along Route 1 Wednesday night.

The reported robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a business in the 9800 block of Route 1. According to police, during the incident a male suspect physically assaulted an employee and stole cash before fleeing the area.

Police describe the suspect as a man, about 5'6" tall with a slim build, and possibly wearing a gray shirt and a face covering.

The employee was minorly injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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