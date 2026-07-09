Driver crashes into Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver crashed into a Chesterfield convenience store Wednesday evening, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

First responders were called to the 10000 block of Robious Road at 6:17 p.m., officials said.

A juvenile bystander was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show a maroon sedan with bricks on top of it after the wreck.

WTVR

Firefighters ensured the building was structurally sound before clearing the scene, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

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