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Driver crashes into Chesterfield convenience store

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 9, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver crashed into a Chesterfield convenience store Wednesday evening, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

First responders were called to the 10000 block of Robious Road at 6:17 p.m., officials said.

A juvenile bystander was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show a maroon sedan with bricks on top of it after the wreck.

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Firefighters ensured the building was structurally sound before clearing the scene, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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