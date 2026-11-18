CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man charged with killing a Chesterfield County doctor told investigators he shot him twice after the doctor banged on his truck's passenger-side window, according to court documents.

Those documents, along with a new eyewitness account, provide a more detailed picture of the moments surrounding the deadly encounter.

Haron Spencer, 43, of Farmville, told investigators he was concerned 56-year-old Adam Gray might have been armed, according to a criminal complaint.

However, Spencer acknowledged that he never saw Gray with a gun.

Spencer told investigators that Gray was outside the passenger side of his vehicle when he shot him twice in the chest, according to the complaint.

Spencer also said he "was not paying attention to what the victim was saying" during the confrontation.

Watch previous: Man killed in road rage shooting near Midlothian intersection, police say

Man killed in road rage shooting near Midlothian intersection, police say

An eyewitness interviewed by WTVR reporting partner Virginia Statewide Incidents described watching much of the encounter unfold Saturday morning near Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway.

The witness said he and a friend were approaching the intersection when they saw Gray standing outside his BMW near the front of a white pickup truck.

The witness said Gray approached the passenger side of the truck and appeared to be yelling at the driver and gesturing with his hands.

When the traffic light changed from red to green, the witness said Gray began walking back toward his BMW but turned around before getting inside and returned to the passenger side of the pickup.

About 15 seconds later, the witness heard two gunshots.

“You hear two gunshots go off. You see the smoke come out of the window and the guy drops. I mean, he doesn’t even move. He just drops right away,” the witness told Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The witness said the driver never got out of the pickup during the confrontation. He also said Gray's BMW did not block the truck and that the driver appeared to have room to leave.

After the shooting, the witness said he ran to Gray while his friend called 911. He found Gray unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Several people stopped to try to help, including a woman who identified herself as a nurse.

“I brought a towel with me,” the witness told Virginia Statewide Incidents, saying he gave it to the woman as she tried to help Gray.

Gray was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What happened after the shooting

The criminal complaint also provides new details about how police located Spencer.

According to the complaint, a witness followed Spencer's vehicle and continued providing police with its location until officers stopped the truck and took Spencer into custody.

Investigators said they found two pistols and a spent cartridge casing on the passenger seat of Spencer's vehicle, according to the complaint.

The document states Spencer made a comment about turning himself in as officers handcuffed him.

After Spencer was advised of his Miranda rights, the complaint says he made statements about it being road rage and shooting someone.

Spencer was taken to police headquarters, where investigators again advised him of his rights before questioning him further, according to the court documents.

Spencer has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Virginia court records show Spencer has faced criminal charges dating back more than two decades, including cases involving controlled substances, firearms and traffic offenses.

Remembering Adam Gray

As investigators continue examining what led to the shooting, Gray's family and friends are remembering a physician, husband, father and musician whose life extended well beyond his work.

WTVR courtesy of Virginia Statewide Incidents via Gray's loved ones

“My heart just broke. I couldn’t believe it,” Gray’s friend Willie Williams told CBS 6.

Williams said he met Gray about five years ago through their shared love of music. The two quickly became close friends.

“Golfer, cyclist, former motorcyclist, family man. I mean, he wore a lot of hats,” Williams said.

Gray worked as a radiologist and was the father of a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old. His wife said the couple loved to travel.

“I’m really going to miss his passion and enthusiasm, especially as relates to music in my life,” Williams said.

Gray’s brother, John Gray, provided CBS 6 with a statement late Tuesday describing the family's grief.

“As a family, we’re all stunned and grief-stricken by the sudden loss of Adam, beloved husband, stepfather, son, brother, uncle, and great uncle,” the statement read in part.

The family also questioned describing what happened simply as road rage.

“It’s convenient to label an instance like this as ‘road rage.’ That does not begin to tell the real story,” John Gray said. “Please protect your families. Please remember Adam and move through this world with the kindness and light he exemplified.”

The eyewitness who spoke with Virginia Statewide Incidents expressed a similar sense of disbelief over the violence.

“Just a senseless, senseless act. It just didn’t need to happen,” he said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.