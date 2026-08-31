Virginia daycare worker gets 445-year sentence for crimes against students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Former Virginia daycare worker Richard Franklin Troshak III was sentenced to more than 500 years in prison Monday.

Troshak had previously pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say Troshak's crimes targeted his own students.

Earlier this year, former Chesterfield County teacher Shaun Jason Adams pleaded guilty to both producing and possessing child pornography.

Adams, 50, was sentenced to 190 years in prison with 160 of those suspended, meaning he will serve 30 years behind bars.

Watch: Former teacher sentenced to prison

Former teacher sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Adams was a teacher at Elizabeth Davis Middle School.

He was arrested last summer, when Colonial Heights police investigated him for allegedly taking photos of children in a Southpark Mall movie theater bathroom.

Troshak previously worked with Adams at Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy.

Court documents detail graphic cell phone conversations between the two men.

One message read: "Black hoodie went to the bathroom but left the door cracked and I was trying to see through."

Another message stated: "Too bad he didn't have to change."

Other alleged messages between Adams and Troshak describe one of them touching a child and one of them having an explicit conversation with a child, according to court documents.

Police found videos and pictures of boys under the age of 13 involved in sexual acts, as well as videos and pictures of children using the bathroom in school and other public places, court documents show.

The judge suspected 110 years of Troshak's 565-year sentence, meaning he received 445 years of active prison time.

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