Chesterfield Police employee charged with misusing Flock data, police database

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County Police Department employee has been charged after an internal audit uncovering suspicious activity in police systems, including Flock cameras and VCIN/NCIC database.

Rebekkah Robinson, a professional staff intelligence investigator — not a sworn police officer — faces two counts of Computer Invasion of Privacy and two counts of violating the Virginia law governing the use of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems by law enforcement.

According to CCPD, the investigation was launched Aug. 27 after employees reported concerns about a coworker they believed was violating policy in her interactions with police systems, including the VCIN/NCIC database and Flock ALPR cameras.

Supervisors audited the accused employee's queries and discovered suspicious transactions, prompting a criminal investigation.

Robinson's access to all police systems was revoked, and she was placed on Administrative Leave with pay while the investigation was ongoing.

Following the conclusion of the criminal investigation, Robinson has been placed on Administrative Leave without pay.

"First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the gravity of this situation," said Chief of Police Colonel Frank Carpenter. "When a police employee commits a crime, it does more than just break the law, it breaks public trust in our community. Trust is the foundation of effective policing; without it, we struggle. Our department's organizational standards are clear: we require truthfulness, integrity, and ethical behavior, and we take action when those standards are violated,"

"Second, I want to reassure our community that this incident was reported internally which should give confidence in the culture of the Chesterfield County Police Department. We are committed to maintaining a culture that empowers employees to act courageously and ethically when witnessing misconduct by others. Internal reporting reflects the professionalism and accountability you should expect from your police department," Carpenter said.

"Finally, I want to reaffirm the standards to which every member of this department is held. We are accountable for our actions. We are responsible for maintaining the community's confidence. And when we fall short, we acknowledge it, correct it, and take concrete steps to prevent it from happening again. These expectations are not merely policy; they are core to who we are and those that we serve. You deserve a police department that is professional, ethical, and worthy of your trust. We remain committed to that promise, today and always," Carpenter said.

CCPD said the incident has prompted a department-wide review of all items related to police systems, which the department intends to conduct over the next 30 days.

The two counts of Computer Invasion of Privacy were obtained by Virginia State Police. The two other charges were obtained by CCPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.