CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Florida-based grocery store chain has officially revealed its plans to expand its presence in Chesterfield County. Publix announced Wednesday that it has signed a lease for a store at the upcoming Shoppes at Old Hundred, a new retail development planned at Woolridge and Old Hundred roads. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Publix announces site of new Chesterfield grocery store
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