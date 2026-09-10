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Publix announces site of new Chesterfield grocery store

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Richmond BizSense
Publix is adding to its local presence, which includes the pictured location at White Oak Village in Henrico, with a store near the Brandermill area of Chesterfield.
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Florida-based grocery store chain has officially revealed its plans to expand its presence in Chesterfield County. Publix announced Wednesday that it has signed a lease for a store at the upcoming Shoppes at Old Hundred, a new retail development planned at Woolridge and Old Hundred roads. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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