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Watch: Chesterfield firefighters battle van and brush fire on Powhite Parkway

Watch: Chesterfield firefighters battle van and brush fire on Powhite Parkway
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County firefighters extinguished a van fire that spread into brush on the side of Powhite Parkway Tuesday.

Helmet camera video posted to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS' Facebook page shows firefighters on Engine 220 and 209 battling the blaze near the Courthouse Road exit.

The driver, who was not hurt, was able to get oxygen and acetylene tanks out of the back of the van before firefighters arrived.

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