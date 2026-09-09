Powhite Parkway extension construction set to begin this winter, Chesterfield officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Construction of the long-planned Powhite Parkway extension is expected to shift into gear in a matter of months. County officials say that initial phases of the $565 million project are slated to start construction this winter. The overall project would lengthen the Powhite about nine miles from its current terminus near the interchange with Route 288 south and west to connect with Hull Street Road, near Grange Hall Elementary School and Richmond Metro Zoo. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.