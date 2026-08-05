Chesterfield man survives after live powerlines wrap crashed Jeep: 'Jesus take the wheel'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man is counting his blessings after live power lines crashed onto his Jeep when another driver struck a utility pole.

Keith Adcock was driving home on Courthouse Road near Richland Road last week when a vehicle veered into a ditch, drove through a neighbor's front yard and struck a power pole.

The impact brought the lines down directly onto Adcock's Jeep, trapping him in the middle of the road.

"The cables and everything came right down under my windshield," Adcock said.

Adcock remained inside his vehicle for about an hour before Dominion crews could deenergize the wires.

"I stayed in my vehicle and the Dominion guy was out there and I said 'I'm staying in my vehicle and I'm not getting out' and he goes 'Good man because those lines are live and you know they will kill you,'" Adcock said.

WTVR

Adcock says a Dominion worker told him the front bumper on his Jeep may have saved his life by preventing the lines from sliding up over the hood and through the windshield.

"If that bumper wasn't there it would've came up over the hood and went through the windshield...he said it would've taken my head off," Adcock said.

Looking back on the moment the lines came down, Adcock said he put his faith in a higher power.

"I let go of the wheel and tapped on my breaks a little bit and said 'Jesus take the wheel,'" Adcock said. "Like yeah wow, I mean unbelievable and who else could it happen to, they picked me."

Adcock's insurance is covering the cost to repair his Jeep.

He said he hopes his story serves as a reminder to never approach a downed power line and always stay alert while driving.

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