CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A portion of Turner Road in Manchester is closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

The crash happened near the intersection of Turner and Elkhardt. A CBS 6 crew at the scene saw the motorcycle underneath the SUV.

WTVR

VDOT and CCPD were on scene as of 10:30 a.m. According to VDOT, all north and southbound lanes are closed in the victinity.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.