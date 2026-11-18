CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A portion of Turner Road in Manchester is closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
The crash happened near the intersection of Turner and Elkhardt. A CBS 6 crew at the scene saw the motorcycle underneath the SUV.
VDOT and CCPD were on scene as of 10:30 a.m. According to VDOT, all north and southbound lanes are closed in the victinity.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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