Chesterfield County Police Department collecting holiday toy donations through 'Christmas in July' drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is collecting toy donations for the holidays through its Christmas in July Toy Drive.

Donation boxes are available at all Chesterfield County police stations throughout the month of July. Residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old.

Toys collected during the drive will be distributed in December through the Chester Food Pantry.

"Every toy, big or small, can make a difference. Thank you for helping us spread hope, joy and the spirit of giving!"

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