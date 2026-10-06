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Person airlifted after crash involving truck hauling vehicles in Chesterfield County

One person was airlifted to a hospital after becoming trapped in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial truck Monday evening in Chesterfield County.
Person airlifted after crash involving truck hauling vehicles in Chesterfield County
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was airlifted to a hospital after becoming trapped in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial truck Monday evening in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 900 block of West Hundred Road, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

Officials said the commercial truck was hauling two other trucks at the time of the collision. Emergency crews responded to the scene and freed the trapped person before they were flown to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known. No additional information about the cause of the crash has been released.

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