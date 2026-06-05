Overturned dump truck shuts down stretch of Chesterfield road, hazmat crew on scene

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An overturned dump truck has shut down a stretch of road in Chesterfield, according to a social media post from Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Bradley Bridge Road, near Lewis Road, is closed as crews respond to clean up the scene.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS says members of the hazmat team are on scene to help contain a fuel leak.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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