Retired Navy SEAL to first responders at Chesterfield mental health event: 'Trauma is trauma'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — First responders, combat veterans and their families gathered in Chesterfield on Saturday to talk about something many of them struggle with in silence: their own mental health.

Operation Yellow Tape held a mental health masterclass at the Beulah Rec Center in Chesterfield. The event brought together speakers to help break down the stigma that keeps many in the first responder community from asking for help.

WTVR Kenny Mitchell

Kenny Mitchell, the founder of Operation Yellow Tape, spent 20 years as a first responder before starting the organization five years ago. He said mental health is not just a first responder issue — it touches everyone.

"In our community, we're talking about mental health; mental health is a community struggle, it's not just a first responder thing," Mitchell said.

Retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman was among the featured speakers. He said no matter where someone serves, trauma does not discriminate.

"Trauma is trauma whether it happens in the battlefield, whether happens in fire service, law enforcement," Redman said.

WTVR Retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman

Redman also addressed why so many in the first-responder community hesitate to ask for help, even though their lives are built on working as a team.

"We don't do anything alone in our protector community, yet so often when we struggle with the most dangerous battlefield you'll ever wake up on, and oftentimes when you struggle with that, it's easy not to reach out for help," Redman said.

Grief educator Lynn Lewis also spoke at the event. She said she knows firsthand what can happen when those who need help the most stay silent.

"In 2019, my son passed away by suicide, and it was at that point that I decided I wanted to help other people who had similar experiences," Lewis said.

Her son, Daniel Lewis, was a Richmond firefighter for about 11 months before he died by suicide. Lewis said she worked through her grief and now dedicates her life to helping others find their way through it too.

"It's given me the chance to talk to the people to encourage them, to inspire them, and it's all worth it," Lewis said.

WTVR Lynn Lewis

For those who attended, the message hit home.

"The message he had, it actually resonated with me about the wellness of not only ourselves, but also the family," Scott Richardson said.

Mike Morgan said, "vulnerability and allowing yourself to feel feelings" should not be considered a weakness, but a strength.

"It's near and dear to me," Morgan said about the event. "I've had several friends go through things that are unspeakable; what he's doing is wonderful."

Mitchell said his goal is simple: get people talking.

"Reach out for help; there are so many people who want to hear you, see you and walk with you," Mitchell said. "My message to the community is we've got to talk about it."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.