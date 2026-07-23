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Chesterfield hosting free nonprofit resource fair to connect you with vital community services

Chesterfield County's free nonprofit resource fair connects residents with 30+ organizations Friday at Beulah Recreation Center.
Chesterfield hosting free nonprofit resource fair to connect you with vital community services
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is hosting a free event Friday to help families connect with vital community services.

The initial Community Nonprofit Resource Fair will be held at Beulah Recreation Center, giving residents the chance to meet representatives from area nonprofits and learn about the services they offer. More than 30 nonprofits will be in attendance, covering services ranging from senior care to recovery services and health equity initiatives.

County staff will also be on site to provide information about programs and services available to Chesterfield residents.

Kim Conley, the director of community engagement and resources, said one of the county's nonprofits, C-Fit Community, which focuses on physical and mental health, will be awarding grants to community members working to enhance their quality of life.

"The goal is to make sure that our residents have the opportunity to learn more about what's happening," Conley said. "When we don't know, we can't do better. When we do know, we can do better. We can grow. We can inspire. We can just do more things and have a better quality of life if our resources are there."

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 24. Click here for more information.

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