New Whole Foods Market to open in Midlothian in November

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A new Whole Foods Market location will open in Midlothian in November, according to a news release from the grocery chain.

The store, located at 1051 Steam Avenue, will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Regular store hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The new location will feature nearly 400 local items from Virginia and neighboring states, including organic produce.

According to a news release, the store will feature a specialty department "celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers" with local crackers and charcuterie. Trained cheese professionals will staff the counter and can offer recommendations.

The store will sell Richmond-area favorites, such as packaged coffee from Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co., salsas from Don Sebastián and kombucha from Blue Ridge Bucha.

There will also be an assortment of local meat and seafood, like smoked salmon from Ivy City Smokehouse, crab cake bases from Jimmy's Famous Seafood and chicken from LaBelle Patrimoine Heritage Chicken.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, The Virginia Beer Co. and Potter's Craft Cider will also be available.

Customers can enjoy samples from local and national suppliers on opening morning. The first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Midlothian tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon, featuring savings of up to $100 off.

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