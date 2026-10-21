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New Whole Foods Market to open in Midlothian in November

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2026
Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A new Whole Foods Market location will open in Midlothian in November, according to a news release from the grocery chain.

The store, located at 1051 Steam Avenue, will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Regular store hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The new location will feature nearly 400 local items from Virginia and neighboring states, including organic produce.

According to a news release, the store will feature a specialty department "celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers" with local crackers and charcuterie. Trained cheese professionals will staff the counter and can offer recommendations.

The store will sell Richmond-area favorites, such as packaged coffee from Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co., salsas from Don Sebastián and kombucha from Blue Ridge Bucha.

There will also be an assortment of local meat and seafood, like smoked salmon from Ivy City Smokehouse, crab cake bases from Jimmy's Famous Seafood and chicken from LaBelle Patrimoine Heritage Chicken.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, The Virginia Beer Co. and Potter's Craft Cider will also be available.

Customers can enjoy samples from local and national suppliers on opening morning. The first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Midlothian tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon, featuring savings of up to $100 off.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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