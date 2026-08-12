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New 'Ice Age Invasion' exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo will bring prehistoric animals to life

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 12, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Ice Age Invasion, a new exhibit at the Metro Richmond Zoo, will bring prehistoric animals to life.

The exhibit, which runs from Aug. 29 through Oct. 31, will feature life-size animatronics of animals that once roamed the Earth.

Guests will be able to see a woolly mammoth, saber-toothed cat, giant ground sloth and more.

"With realistic movement and sound, these creatures will bring the Ice Age to life for guests of all ages," information from the zoo says. "Along the way, visitors can learn about these extinct animals and the world they once lived in."

Ice Age Invasion will be included with regular zoo admission.

Click here for ticket information.

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