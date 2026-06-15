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Rezoning approved for 1,500 homes in western Chesterfield County

Taylor Ridge project in Chesterfield
Chesterfield County via Richmond BizSense
A rendering of one-story townhomes planned as part of the Taylor Ridge project in Chesterfield, which would also feature two-story townhomes as well as apartments.
Taylor Ridge project in Chesterfield
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Developments that would bring more than 1,500 residential units to western Chesterfield have cleared the county’s zoning review process. The 677-unit Taylor Ridge project secured zoning approval late last month alongside the 860-unit Sawmill Station, which would rise on adjacent property near the Magnolia Green Golf Club. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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