CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Developments that would bring more than 1,500 residential units to western Chesterfield have cleared the county’s zoning review process. The 677-unit Taylor Ridge project secured zoning approval late last month alongside the 860-unit Sawmill Station, which would rise on adjacent property near the Magnolia Green Golf Club. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Rezoning approved for 1,500 homes in western Chesterfield County
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