Construction of new Fire Station 1 in Chester underway, will replace 64-year-old facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Construction is officially underway on a new Chesterfield Fire Station 1, replacing a 64-year-old facility that was never built for around-the-clock service.

The groundbreaking at the future site of the new station took place Wednesday morning. The original station, located a half mile down Route 10, was built and staffed by volunteers in 1964 and was not designed for 24/7 operations — despite now serving the second busiest fire district in the county.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter said the new station has been needed for years. The new facility is designed to be expandable and will be able to house any emergency vehicle in the fleet.

The station will also provide firefighters with a safer, healthier, and more comfortable environment during their 24-hour shifts.

"We have more comprehensive fitness facilities in the fire station. We have individual sleeping spaces for the firefighters so that we only have to wake up the firefighters that need to go on a particular call," Senter said. "We have capabilities to limit exposure to diesel exhaust in the building. We've got better ways of decontaminating our gear and dealing with the hazards that our firefighters face each and every day."

The new station was approved by voters in the 2022 bond referendum and is expected to be finished next year.

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