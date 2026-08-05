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Chesterfield opens new Bensley Elementary School building

Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for a new Bensley Elementary School building set to welcome up to 990 students.
Chesterfield opens new Bensley Elementary School building
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for a new building replacing Bensley Elementary School on Strathmore Road.

Principal Patrice Wilson said the day was full of joy.

"All love, all support, and just excitement for our kids," Dr. Wilson said. "Our kids are resilient. They come from backgrounds that many kids would not even imagine. And just to see the joy on the kids' face as they look at the building this morning, that's the thing that I'm going to remember most."

Wilson said the community is unique in how it trusts its educators.

The two-story school will welcome up to 990 students in over 60 rooms.

Wednesday's ribbon cutting follows a ceremony held in Chesterfield last week for the new Deep Creek Elementary School.

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