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Missing Chesterfield teen found safe after CODI Alert issued

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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A missing Chesterfield County teenager has been found safe after a CODI Alert was issued Monday.

Police reported that the boy was last seen Sunday evening. By Monday afternoon, an update was issued that he had been found safe.

Personal details have been removed since the story involves a minor.

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