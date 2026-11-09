Missing 12-year-old boy last seen leaving his home in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on the morning of Monday, November 9.

Chesterfield County Police Jaylen Hodges

Jaylen Hodges was last seen at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the area of his residence in the 11400 block of Elokomin Ave.

Police describe Jaylen as a Black male who is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Jaylen's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit a tip through the P3 app.

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