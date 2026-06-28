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Additional units dispatched to fight house fire that displaced Chesterfield couple

SCENE VIDEO: Couple displaced after Chesterfield house fire
SCENE VIDEO: Couple displaced after Chesterfield house fire
Millers Run Road House Fire
Posted
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A couple was displaced after a house fire in Chesterfield County on Saturday night.

Crews were called to a home in the 9900 block of Millers Run Road around 8:55 p.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home when they arrived.

Additional units dispatched to fight house fire that displaced Chesterfield couple

"Additional units were called in to help fight the fire, which was marked under control in about an hour and a half," fire officials said.

The husband and wife had escaped the home before first responders arrived. No injuries were reported.

The couple is being assisted by family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

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