Midlothian students raise $1,000 to help children living with cancer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students at The Goddard School of Midlothian—Walton Park spent a week crafting for a cause.

The children raised $1,000 for Connor's Heroes, a nonprofit that supports families facing childhood cancer.

They created bracelets, bag charms, bookmarks, bird feeders and more, then sold their handmade items at the fourth annual Junior Maker's Market.

The week-long entrepreneurial experience helped students give back to their community while also teaching them leadership skills, teamwork, creativity and financial literacy.

Sarah Wheeler, the school's director, said the experience was about showing students the power of small actions.

"Our kids have big hearts, and I think that that's something that we help to foster within our school is that you can do so much, even if it feels like something small, that can have a big impact on someone else's day," Wheeler said. "And so, when you're teaching the kids that they can plan something and execute something and, and do that for kids, I think it makes it more important to them."

At the end of the week, students presented a $1,000 check to the executive director of Connor's Heroes.

"She bought some donuts for the sick kids and the sick kids were really happy," student Kate Wheeler said. "I like helping people out."

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