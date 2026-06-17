Memory Care Week shows families that help is available when caring for a loved one with memory loss

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Spring Arbor of Salisbury and Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury are hosting Memory Care Week to show families that help is available when caring for a loved one with memory loss.

The week-long celebration highlights the meaningful lives and stories of residents living with memory loss.

This Wednesday and every Wednesday, staff and residents wear purple for Alzheimer's awareness.

Events throughout the week include a flower truck, a dancing through the decades party and an art show where residents can showcase their work.

The week culminates with the Longest Day on Saturday, June 20, which has historically been a time to raise greater awareness and support for those impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia.

Danielle Phillips, who works with residents and their families daily, said the week is also dedicated to honoring the men and women who can sometimes be forgotten.

"Everybody here is so different," Phillips said. "They've lived different lives, they've raised families, they've had careers, they're veterans, so celebrating them as human beings and a lot of times you know we forget that yes, that's who they used to be but who are they today? What new activity did they want to take up when they moved in here? Maybe they started doing art or maybe they started being involved in crossword puzzles and celebrating their past lives and this chapter."

On the second Thursday of every month, Spring Arbor holds a free dementia support group open not only to families of residents, but to caregivers at home as well.

On June 27, the senior living facility will hold a community day featuring a bake and yard sale. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

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