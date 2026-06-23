Chesterfield man weighed 65 pounds when he died. Now his mom will stand trial for abuse.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County mother accused of abusing and neglecting her adult son before his death will stand trial on felony charges.

Manisha Nath appeared in court Tuesday, where her attorney, Christian Jones, asked Judge Scott Landry to dismiss the case.

During the preliminary hearing, Landry heard testimony from a neighbor, a detective, and a police officer, and reviewed evidence presented by prosecutors.

The case centers on the death of Nath's son, 28-year-old Somak.

Nath and Somak shared a home off Woods Walk Lane in Woodlake.

Nath said Somak fainted on Oct. 22, 2025, and then fainted again in the driveway while she was trying to take him to the hospital.

A neighbor testified she called 911 after seeing him unresponsive and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Somak later died at the hospital.

A detective testified that when he asked Nath whether her son was autistic, she said she "didn't know what autism was."

Watch: 28-year-old man weighed 65 pounds when he died

28-year-old Chesterfield man weighed 65 pounds when he died, police say

He also said Nath told investigators Somak "would not be able to live on his own and he wouldn't be able to drive" because of a fainting condition.

After Somak's death, the medical examiner raised concerns about his physical condition.

In court, attorneys discussed evidence that showed Somak weighed about 65 pounds when he died, suffered from tooth decay, and was malnourished.

The detective also testified Nath told him "he hadn't bathed in 10 to 15 days."

During a search of the home, investigators found "very little to none" food, black mold, and clutter.

Prosecutor Joshua Lauren argued the evidence supported the charges.

Jones countered that the condition of the home could have been accidental and noted Somak had never been formally diagnosed with autism.

After viewing photos of the home and Somak, Judge Landry called the house "uninhabitable" and said it's an "understatement of the century" to suggest the conditions could be accidental.

Landry sided with the prosecution and sent the charges forward.

Nath remains held without bond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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