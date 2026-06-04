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Man shot near Chesterfield 7-Eleven

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 3, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot near a 7-Eleven store in Chesterfield Wednesday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

The shooting happened near the 7-Eleven on Belmont Road in the Wilkinson Terrace area. The man's injuries are minor, police said.

Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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