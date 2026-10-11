Man hospitalized following stabbing at Chesterfield County church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is hospitalized following a stabbing at a Chesterfield County church on Saturday night, police confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The stabbing allegedly occurred in the parking lot of Swift Creek Baptist Church on Branders Bridge Road, where police say they found the victim.

The victim's injuries were described to Virginia Statewide Incidents as non-life-threatening. Officers add they don't believe there is a threat to the wider community.

The investigation is underway.



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