Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Chesterfield News

Actions

Man hospitalized following stabbing at Chesterfield County church

Man hospitalized following stabbing at Chesterfield County church
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is hospitalized following a stabbing at a Chesterfield County church on Saturday night, police confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The stabbing allegedly occurred in the parking lot of Swift Creek Baptist Church on Branders Bridge Road, where police say they found the victim.

The victim's injuries were described to Virginia Statewide Incidents as non-life-threatening. Officers add they don't believe there is a threat to the wider community.

The investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Caroline Coleburn or Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke