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Lightning strike starts garage fire in Chesterfield County, officials say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 22, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A lightning strike started a fire in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

Crews were called to the 10500 block of Oakforest Court, which is not far from the intersection of Courthouse and Qualla roads, at 6 a.m. for a structure fire.

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First responders found smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.

Officials said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and it was marked under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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