Lightning strike starts garage fire in Chesterfield County, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A lightning strike started a fire in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

Crews were called to the 10500 block of Oakforest Court, which is not far from the intersection of Courthouse and Qualla roads, at 6 a.m. for a structure fire.

WTVR courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMS

First responders found smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.

Officials said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and it was marked under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

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