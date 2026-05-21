Former Chesterfield officer, wife plead guilty in felony drug case; sentences suspended

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield police officer accused of having illegal drugs mailed to his home will not serve a single day behind bars after he and his wife pleaded guilty this week.

Online court records show Lewis and Tiffany Hagen both pleaded guilty earlier this week to their charges.

Lewis's felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. He was given 12 months in jail, with all 12 suspended.

Tiffany also had the case against her reduced to a single felony charge. She was given 10 years in prison, but all 10 were suspended as well.

Both Hagens are now on probation.

The investigation began after the Chesterfield Police Department received a tip that an officer was allegedly having illegal drugs mailed to their home. The DEA joined the case, which ended with the Hagens being arrested last May and later indicted by a grand jury.



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