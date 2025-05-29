Judge tightens conditions for former Chesterfield police officer and wife facing multiple drug charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A judge has revised the release conditions for a former Chesterfield police officer and his wife who are facing multiple felony drug charges.

Lewis and Tiffany Hagen will now be prohibited from possessing firearms and will be subjected to drug tests while they remain free on bond awaiting trial.

The couple was previously released on $10,000 secured bonds earlier this month following their arrests, which resulted from a joint local and federal investigation.

Chesterfield Police said the investigation began after they received a tip that a department officer was allegedly having illegal drugs mailed to their home.

Lewis Hagen, 40, was charged with drug possession and conspiracy.

His wife, Tiffany Hagen, 42, was also charged with two drug possession charges and a conspiracy charge.

All five are felonies.

The department worked with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate and execute a search warrant at the Hagens' residence.

Court documents show the couple is charged with offenses involving Schedule I or II drugs, though specific substances have not been identified.

These categories can include drugs that are both accepted and not accepted for medical use.

Lewis Hagen resigned immediately from the Chesterfield Police Department after being placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The department did not disclose how long Hagen had been employed or what units he had served in. However, several Facebook posts from the department show him involved with the K-9 unit.

The Hagens will remain out of jail until their trial as long as they comply with their bond conditions.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for August.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

