70-year-old last seen leaving hospital known to frequent Midlothian Turnpike, Bon Air, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 70-year-old man last seen leaving a Chesterfield hospital early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said Lavell Foster was last seen leaving Johnston Willis Hospital at 7 a.m.

"Foster has no permanent address and is known to frequent the area of Midlothian Turnpike and Bon Air," officers said.

Police described Foster as a Black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Foster was last seen wearing black jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

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