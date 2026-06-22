Chesterfield taps Michigan leader Dr. Kevin Catlin as new county administrator

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors named Kalamazoo County, Michigan administrator Dr. Kevin A. Catlin as Chesterfield County's next administrator.

Catlin will take over for Dr. Joe Casey who is retiring July 1 after 10 years in the role.

"Throughout this process, I was consistently impressed by the board’s commitment to excellence, the professionalism of the organization, and the genuine pride employees and residents have in their community," Catlin said in a statement. "The county’s commitment to being responsible, innovative, service driven and engaged aligns closely with my own leadership philosophy. My family and I look forward to becoming part of the Chesterfield community and contributing to its continued success for many years to come."

Catlin will be formally voted into office at a Chesterfield Board of Supervisors' meeting on Wednesday.

"Chesterfield County’s reputation for excellence did not happen by accident. It is a result of strong leadership, dedicated employees, and a clear vision for the future. Dr. Catlin recognizes and respects that foundation. I look forward to working together to continue delivering exceptional services to our residents,” Dr. Mark Miller, chair of the Board of Supervisors (Midlothian District), said in a statement.

Catlin served as county administrator for Boone County, Illinois, from September 2020 to April 2022 and as city manager for Springfield, Michigan, from May 2018 to September 2020.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in public administration, from the University of Illinois at Springfield.



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