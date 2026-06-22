Son charged with murder after father dies from assault, Chesterfield County police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with second degree murder in connection to his father's death over the weekend, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

According to a news release, police were called to the 14600 block of Cornwall Lane, which is in the Enon area, around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were told that Kelly Connelly, 65, had been assaulted. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Kasey Connelly, 33, and police obtained a warrant for domestic assault.

Kelly Connelly died from his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Kasey Connelly was located in the 6200 block of Arbor Park Drive and taken into custody on a second degree murder charge. He was taken to the Chesterfield County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with more information can call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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