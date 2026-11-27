CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is seriously injured following an electric bike crash on Friday, according to Virginia Statewide Incident sources.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports that officials were called to the area near the intersection of Brightwalton Road and Webster Crescent Lane at 3:11 p.m.



Sources say that the victim was airlifted from the scene.

Brightwalton Road remains closed in both directions as police investigate.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.