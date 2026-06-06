Critically Missing Adult Alert: 'Do not approach' Chesterfield woman last seen Saturday morning, police warn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen leaving her home in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.
Julie Ann Branan was last seen at 6:30 a.m. leaving her residence in the 11200 block of Kalliope Drive, according to Chesterfield Police. Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the department Saturday afternoon.
Officers described Branan as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Her clothing description is unknown.
"Branan is in need of medication and has a cognitive impairment," police said. "If she is located, please contact law enforcement immediately, but do not approach her."
State police said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information regarding Branan's whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit a tip through the P3 app.
A Critically Missing Adult is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Senior Alerts and Blue Alerts.
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