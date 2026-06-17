Downed power lines shut down Iron Bridge Road in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Iron Bridge Road (Route 10) are closed in Chester due to downed power lines, according to a VDOT alert.

The closure is impacting east and west traffic in the Chalkley Road area, near Chester Walmart.

Drivers are advised to find other routes or follow the posted detour.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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