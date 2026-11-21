CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police say a threatening social media post involving Thomas Dale High School was not credible, but the school still had an increased police presence Friday.

Chesterfield County Public Schools said the post was reported to the district Friday morning. The district said the post referenced a threat between two students, and school officials immediately contacted police.

Chesterfield Police investigated and determined that the person who made the post is not a Chesterfield student and that the threat was not credible, according to the district.

However, there was an increased police presence at the school Friday.

The district said it takes any possible threat seriously. School officials reminded students and families that if they see something, they should say something.

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