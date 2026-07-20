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Crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County causes delays in both directions

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 20, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash is causing delays in both directions on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County, according to an alert from VDOT.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. Monday at mile marker 57 near Woods Edge Road.

VDOT says there are 3.5 miles of delays on I-95 north and three miles of delays on I-95 south. A traffic camera in the area shows vehicles moving slowly around the scene.

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Drivers are encouraged to find other routes to avoid delays.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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