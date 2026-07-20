Crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County causes delays in both directions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash is causing delays in both directions on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County, according to an alert from VDOT.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. Monday at mile marker 57 near Woods Edge Road.

VDOT says there are 3.5 miles of delays on I-95 north and three miles of delays on I-95 south. A traffic camera in the area shows vehicles moving slowly around the scene.

WTVR courtesy of Virginia Department of Transportation

Drivers are encouraged to find other routes to avoid delays.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube