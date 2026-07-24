Chesterfield Police stop 180 drivers in Hull Street Road traffic blitz

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police stopped 180 drivers on Hull Street Road Thursday, issuing 224 summonses and 29 written warnings during a targeted traffic enforcement operation.

The location was chosen by social media users, who selected Hull Street Road from six options with nearly 400 of the 1,200 votes.

Officers focused on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving, seat belt use, and mobile device use while driving.

The highest recorded speed was 76 mph in a 45-mph zone. That driver was charged with reckless driving.

Officers also arrested one impaired driver and made three additional arrests on drivers with outstanding criminal warrants.

"As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up, put devices down, obey posted speed limits and move over for emergency vehicles," Chesterfield Police said.

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