Passenger killed, 3 others injured after sedan hits pickup on Hopkins Road, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed and three other people were injured on Friday night after a sedan crashed into a pickup truck on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield County.

The wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of Hopkins Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

Passenger killed, 2 drivers injured after sedan hits pickup truck on Hopkins Road

The preliminary investigation indicates that a sedan headed south on Hopkins Road collided with a pickup that was making a left turn onto Watchrun Drive, officers said.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the pickup were also taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman's name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.