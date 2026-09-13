Arrest made after man pulls knife at children's soccer game in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A children's soccer game at Harry Daniel Park at Iron Bridge in Chesterfield was interrupted by a domestic dispute between two men on Saturday morning.

Officials said police were called after one man pulled a knife and then the other drew a gun in self-defense around 11 a.m.

Police said the man who brandished the knife, ZarKeus Richardson, ran from the scene but was located minutes later, arrested and charged.

Police said the confrontation "caused a panic," but that the safety of other parkgoers was not at risk and the games continued without incident.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were released.

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