2 people injured in South Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Chesterfield Thursday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. in the 15000 block of Happy Hill Road.

Police said two adults were hospitalized with injuries considered non-life-threatening. A young person was hospitalized out of precaution, but was not injured, police said.

If you have information on this incident, call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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