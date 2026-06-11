Google announces $50M workforce initiative and $15M energy fund in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Google executives announced plans Thursday to build on the company's existing investment in Virginia, launching a $50 million nationwide initiative aimed at training and expanding the workforce needed to build new infrastructure.

A portion of that funding will be directed to Virginia, where Google data centers supported 7,000 jobs and generated $2 billion in economic impact in 2025.

Company leaders say the goal is to increase Virginia's projected pipeline of new electricians by 135% by 2030. Those workers will be in high demand as Google continues to expand, with several data center projects currently underway across the commonwealth.

The announcement was made in Chesterfield County, where Google last gathered executives for a major announcement in August. At that time, the company unveiled a $9 billion statewide investment in AI infrastructure, which includes the data center at Meadowville Technology Park.

Google also announced a $15 million Energy Impact Fund. The fund will support local organizations that help weatherize homes and make energy-efficiency upgrades. Officials say those improvements could lead to immediate reductions in residents' energy bills.

Responding to the announcement, Governor Spanberger said Virginia is grateful for its partnership with Google and emphasized that the company's investments are ultimately investments in people.

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