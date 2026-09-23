Chesterfield supervisors to consider how to allocate tax revenue from Google data centers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County residents are speaking out about how the county should spend revenue expected from three approved Google data center campuses, as the Board of Supervisors prepares to vote on a proposal that would use that money to lower the car tax.

The local NAACP chapter hosted a roundtable Tuesday night, bringing together neighbors, faith leaders and civic organizers from communities closest to the three sites where Google is already approved to build data center campuses. Representatives from Google were invited but backed out, according to the NAACP.

"So what I want them to do is go back to the drawing board and actually see like this is not about capitalism, this is not about your stakeholders. This is about the people and we will hold the fort for the people," one attendee said.

"I believe that once the community speaks up, that's when change happens. And if we can get consistent community engagement and education, then the community is going to do what needs to be done," another attendee said.

Chesterfield officials say they are not accepting any new data center proposals, but the three Google campuses, that include a total of nine buildings, are already approved and set to open in about a decade. The three projects are:



Project Peanut at 2100 Bermuda Hundred Road

Project Loch at 750 Watkins Center Parkway

Project Skye at 4201 Moseley Road

WTVR

Once finished, Google will be the largest commercial taxpayer in the county.

Google is projecting revenue of $300 to $500 million per building. County leaders say that level of revenue would reduce the $3.25 car tax rate to about $1.79.

The allocation of data center-derived tax revenue is on the Board of Supervisors' agenda today. During August's board meeting, supervisors tabled the car tax vote and spent the month meeting with residents in their respective districts to hear their thoughts on where they want the money directed.

"I'm just simply saying that I just think that there's a lot of better ways that would cover things that we should be paying for or making available as resources in the county, and is reducing a personal property tax the best way to do that?" board member Jessica Schneider said during August's board meeting.

The Board of Supervisors meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road. The board will also celebrate 21 residents who are 100 years of age or older during the meeting, in conjunction with National Centenarian's Day, observed annually on Sept. 22.

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