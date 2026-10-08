Google data center cited for 7 DEQ violations in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Nearly a mile and a half of stream channel and more than an acre of protected wetlands in Chesterfield County may have been impacted by the construction of Google's data center, known as Project Peanut.

The Department of Environmental Quality sent a letter to Google citing 7 violations in connection with the Project Peanut data center in Chesterfield County.

WTVR The Department of Environmental Quality sent a letter to Google citing 7 violations in connection with the Project Peanut data center in Chesterfield County.

The letter states DEQ staff received email correspondence indicating unauthorized filling of surface waters occurred outside of the Project Peanut site on December 30, 2025, March 2, March 20, May 28, July 1, July 31, and August 5. Staff also inspected the sites on 5 separate occasions between January and August.

In total, from Peanut LLC's 7 violations, it appears approximately 7,735 linear feet of stream channel was impacted by the accumulation of up to 12 inches of sediment deposition from project-related activities.

In addition, .75 of an acre of palustrine forested wetland and .65 of an acre of palustrine emergent wetland were impacted by up to 2 inches of sediment deposition from project-related activities.

The data center developers are also accused of consistently failing to report violations within the legally required 24-hour window, waiting anywhere from 3 to 15 days before alerting regulators.

I reached out to Google. A representative responded, saying in part:

"Significant rainfall at the site overwhelmed existing stormwater controls and resulted in sediment runoff. We temporarily paused general construction operations to focus on cleanup, environmental protection and stabilizing the site, and most of the items identified in the Notice of Violation have already been addressed."

I also reached out to DEQ. A representative said the department cannot comment on this specific matter.

"In fulfilling their mission, DEQ's Office of Enforcement takes timely, consistent and fair enforcement action against those who remain noncompliant."

Attorney Brian Fayman said the timeline of violations is concerningly long.

"They've only been doing this for not even a year and they are talking about how they are going to be a good neighbor, yet for going on 10 months now, they allowed the wetlands to be polluted," Fayman said.

Fayman also raised concerns about enforcement authority.

"DEQ was supposed to monitor landfills as well. We all know about the Shoosmith landfill debacle. DEQ dropped the ball. Chesterfield didn't have much authority over that situation. However here, with the data centers, we have a full authority to issue a stop work order, fine, and if you take a closer look at the Chesterfield County Code, in the storm water section, they are also jailable offenses," Fayman said.

Peanut LLC has until October 30 to respond. The notice says Peanut LLC could receive civil penalties of $32,500 each day and for each violation.

These developments come as Chesterfield County is hosting a public forum with Google at the table. That Q&A is Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brightpoint Community College's Chester Campus.

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